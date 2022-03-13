Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 173,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after buying an additional 161,334 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONS stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

