Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Acquires $42,800.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

