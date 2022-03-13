Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Buys $50,750.00 in Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.92 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
