Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Buys $46,550.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) SVP Terry W. Lubben purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 832,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 597,376 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth about $15,306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $8,757,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.
About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
