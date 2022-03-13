Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Buys $46,550.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) SVP Terry W. Lubben purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 832,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 597,376 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth about $15,306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $8,757,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

