OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $60,300.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.67 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $883.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.
About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.