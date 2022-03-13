OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $60,300.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.67 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $883.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,484,000 after purchasing an additional 711,616 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.