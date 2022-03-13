Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Sells $66,727.50 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday.

About Saul Centers (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.