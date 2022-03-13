Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Purchases $56,325.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.34. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.
About Digimarc (Get Rating)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digimarc (DMRC)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.