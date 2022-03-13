Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Purchases $56,325.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.34. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 132.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.