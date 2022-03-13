Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Up 1%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32). 253,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 251,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.30.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.