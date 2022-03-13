Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Up 1%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32). 253,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 251,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.30.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%.
See Also
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.