Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.31. 816,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 682,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $844.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

