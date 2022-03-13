Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,880 Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 310.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the period.

Shares of IYLD stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

