Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

