IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 226 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after buying an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 179,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 34,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.88 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

