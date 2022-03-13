UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6,385.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 166,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 109,237.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

