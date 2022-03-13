Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,000 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 3.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 351,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in News by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after buying an additional 107,461 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 748.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in News by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NWSA opened at $20.96 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. News’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

