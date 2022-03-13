Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) versus Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Financial Analysis

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Workhorse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 6.36 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Workhorse Group $1.39 million 382.67 $69.78 million ($3.29) -1.04

Workhorse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proterra.

Volatility and Risk

Proterra has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Proterra and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Workhorse Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Proterra presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.37%. Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 99.41%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Proterra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A -32.07% -19.42% Workhorse Group 1,095.71% -197.20% -107.51%

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Proterra on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

