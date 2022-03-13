MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $385.01 and last traded at $395.81. Approximately 181,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 322,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 127,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

