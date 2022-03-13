Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of XIN opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

