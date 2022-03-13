StockNews.com Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in TELUS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.