CL King Begins Coverage on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Research analysts at CL King assumed coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.43 on Friday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 647,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef's Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman's Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

