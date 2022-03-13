Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 327.6% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000.

Shares of MAV opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

