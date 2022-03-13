Erwin Et Al Haitzmann Buys 7,500 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $333.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.