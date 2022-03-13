Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Zachary Carpenter Sells 714 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AGM opened at $123.22 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $137.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

