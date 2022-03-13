Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Ventas stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ventas by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

