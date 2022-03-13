Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $13.83 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $485.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 204,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

