LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $17.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

LZ opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $549,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

