Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $180.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.39.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 328.81 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.66.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

