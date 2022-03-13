Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.