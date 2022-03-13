Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Raised to GBX 4,300 at Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 4,300 ($56.34) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,996.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

