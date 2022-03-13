Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Lowered to C$90.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Linamar has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

