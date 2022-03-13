IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IMDZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on IMCD from €160.00 ($173.91) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMCD from €166.00 ($180.43) to €153.00 ($166.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:IMDZF opened at $153.58 on Thursday. IMCD has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $226.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.17.

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

