Randall Hawks Buys 6,695 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) Director Randall Hawks bought 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $27.95 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $326.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

