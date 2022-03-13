Randall Hawks Buys 6,695 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) Director Randall Hawks bought 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $27.95 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $326.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 1.30.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.
ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
