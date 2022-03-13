JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.71). Approximately 234,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 330,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423 ($5.54).

The company has a market cap of £696.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 450.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 451.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

