Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) PT Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.93.

Shares of ASPU opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

