Craig Hallum Downgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $5.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 41,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $165,133.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 321,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

