Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75. 418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

