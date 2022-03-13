Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.42.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
