Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.