StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

