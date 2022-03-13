StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.70.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
