Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.