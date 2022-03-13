Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.13% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

MCFT opened at $25.59 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

