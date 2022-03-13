Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.61% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000.

NYSEARCA XPH opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

