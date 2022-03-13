Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $32,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.21% of Veritiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritiv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veritiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Veritiv by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

