Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.06% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 96,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

