Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $68.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66.

