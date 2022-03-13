Comerica Bank Sells 6,167 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,660,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.