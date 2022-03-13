Comerica Bank Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $182,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

