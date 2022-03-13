Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target to €59.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($83.70) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY opened at $46.42 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.