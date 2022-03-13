BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $20.30 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

