Scotiabank Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGGZF. CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AGGZF opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.