Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avant Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.91.

AVDX opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. Avant Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Avant Diagnostics news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of Avant Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

