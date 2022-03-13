iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.73 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

